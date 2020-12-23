scorecardresearch
BJP corporator Vijay Shewale dies after brief illness

By: Express News Service | Pune | December 23, 2020 8:58:25 pm
Vijay Shewale was one of Pune's richest corporators. (Photo courtesy: OurPuneOurBudget)

BJP corporator Vijay Shewale, who was one of the richest elected representatives in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), passed away on Tuesday night after a brief illness. He was 61.

Shewale was elected to the PMC from Aundh-Bopodi area in 2017. He was a long-time supporter of the Congress and later joined the NCP. Ahead of the 2017 civic polls, he switched over to the BJP.

He was elected to the PMC for the first time and was a member of the ward committee, legal committee besides heading the sports committee in the civic body.

He was cremated at Bopodi crematorium on Wednesday and the PMC kept shut all its administrative offices, except the emergency services, to pay homage to the sitting corporator.

