BJP corporator Srinath Bhimale elected unopposed chairperson of PMC standing committee, NCP stages walkout

The 16-member PMC standing committee was constituted last week, with seats distributed according to the strength of political parties in the House. (File Photo)

Political drama unfolded during the election of the chairperson of the standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Monday, with the Opposition NCP staging a walkout after the nomination of its candidate was rejected by the election officer, and the BJP candidate was elected unopposed to the post.

Bureaucrat Satishkumar Khade was the Returning Officer for the election.

The BJP had fielded corporator Srinath Bhimale for the post of chairperson, while the NCP fielded Suhas Tingre. The deadline for filing nominations was till 1 pm on February 18. It has been alleged that Tingre reached the civic office on time but filed his nomination at 1.01 pm.