BJP corporator from Alandi murdered

Balaji Kamble, a BJP corporator from the Alandi Municipal Council, was killed by unidentified assailants near Wadmukhwadi in Charholi on the Pune-Alandi Road on Tuesday afternoon. An offence of murder has been lodged in the case at the Dighi police station.

Kamble had won the last civic election from ward number 9 of the Alandi Municipal Council on a BJP ticket.

Initial investigation has revealed that Kamble had gone to Bhosari area with a friend for some work. He later took a cab to Pune city, but returned to Bhosari after some time. The incident took place when he was on his way back to Alandi on a motorcycle with a friend.

Unidentified persons in a car intercepted Kamble near Wadmukhwadi and attacked him with sharp weapons, before fleeing from the spot. Local residents alerted police and rushed Kamble to the YCM Hospital in Pimpri, where he was declared dead.

Kamble is survived by his wife, two children, a sister and a brother.

