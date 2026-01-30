BJP contender for Pune mayor’s post seeks realignment of Metro route on Sinhagad Road

BJP corporator Manjusha Nagpure, who has been re-elected to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) for the third consecutive term and is considered a key contender for the mayor’s post, has requested the civic administration to explore the possibility of realigning the Metro route from Khadakwasla to Kharadi along the canal or Mutha river, instead of following the existing plan to build an elevated route on already congested Sinhagad Road.

“I had submitted a written communication to Pune Metro Rail and the PMC, requesting them to explore the possibility of changing the alignment of the Metro route passing through Sinhagad Road. While discussions were held and the administration was asked to examine the feasibility of a realignment, no official response has been received yet,” Nagpure said, adding that she has also raised the issue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who assured her it would be taken up for discussion.