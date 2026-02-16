Row over Shivaji-Tipu Sultan comment: FIRs name BJP, Cong city chiefs, youth leaders of both parties for stone pelting

Stone pelting was reported on Sunday around 1 pm in which some people were injured and some vehicles were also damaged. (Express Photo)

Hours after tensions flared in Pune on Sunday when BJP and Congress workers clashed outside Congress Bhavan leading to stone pelting and injuries to nine persons, two separate criminal cases were registered in connection to the violence. The clash erupted over Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal’s comments comparing Tipu Sultan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The two FIRs filed on Monday name city unit chiefs of both parties — BJP’s Dheeraj Ghate and Congress’ Arvind Shinde, along with young wing leaders and other unidentified workers.

The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon, hours after an FIR was filed in Pune against Sapkal for his comments comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. BJP Pune City President Dheeraj Ghate who filed complaint, said Sapkal’s statement hurt sentiments of those who revere Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. From Sunday morning, BJP workers, led by local leaders, staged a protest outside Congress Bhavan against Sapkal’s statement while a number of Congress workers had gathered in support of the state president. Multiple teams of police were deployed. As the situation escalated, stone pelting was reported around 1 pm in which some people were injured and some vehicles were also damaged.