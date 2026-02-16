Row over Shivaji-Tipu Sultan comment: FIRs name BJP, Cong city chiefs, youth leaders of both parties for stone pelting

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Hours after tensions flared in Pune on Sunday when BJP and Congress workers clashed outside Congress Bhavan leading to stone pelting and injuries to nine persons, two separate criminal cases were registered in connection to the violence. The clash erupted over Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal’s comments comparing Tipu Sultan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The two FIRs filed on Monday name city unit chiefs of both parties — BJP’s Dheeraj Ghate and Congress’ Arvind Shinde, along with young wing leaders and other unidentified workers.
The incident was reported on Sunday afternoon, hours after an FIR was filed in Pune against Sapkal for his comments comparing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Tipu Sultan. BJP Pune City President Dheeraj Ghate who filed complaint, said Sapkal’s statement hurt sentiments of those who revere Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. From Sunday morning, BJP workers, led by local leaders, staged a protest outside Congress Bhavan against Sapkal’s statement while a number of Congress workers had gathered in support of the state president. Multiple teams of police were deployed. As the situation escalated, stone pelting was reported around 1 pm in which some people were injured and some vehicles were also damaged.
Speaking about the violence, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ranjan Kumar Sharma had said on Sunday that both sides threw stones. Three Congress and two BJP workers, two women constables and two journalists were injured in the stone pelting. Both sides subsequently registered FIRs against each other at Shivajinagar police station.
The FIR against Congress workers and office bearers was registered based on the complaint filed by Puneet Shrikant Joshi, a BJP member. The FIR names Congress City unit head Arvind Shinde, Congress youth wing general secretary for Maharashtra Akshay Jain, Gaurav Balande, who is the Kasba constituency unit head for Congress, Sagar Dhadve and other unidentified workers. Police have invoked Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita sections including 118(1) (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 189(2) (Member of unlawful assembly), 189(3) (Rioting), 324(4) (Mischief causing damage) and 191(2) (Rioting with deadly weapon) along with provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.
In a case registered against BJP leaders and office bearers, the exact same set of BNS provisions have been invoked. Based on a complaint filed by Congress’s Prachi Dudhane, the police have booked Ghate, a BJP youth wing leader Dushyant Mohol and 50 to 60 other BJP workers.
An officer from Shivajinagar police station, where these cross complaints were registered, said, “As part of the initial probe into the two cases, we are in the process of identifying all the suspects involved in the scuffle and stone pelting. We are looking at video camera recordings. Based on this probe, notices will be issued to the accused persons directing them to appear before the police for investigation.”
