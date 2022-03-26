‘Ready for a probe’: BJP hits out after CM alleges corruption in Pimpri-Chinchwad smart city project

As Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pointed out alleged corruption in the smart city work being implemented by the Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body, the BJP, which runs the municipal corporation, has dared him to launch a probe into the matter.

Addressing the Assembly on Friday, the Chief Minister, while answering to claims of corruption in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, had asked: “If the Opposition is claiming that there is corruption in the BMC, what about Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation where the BJP rules?”

Though the CM did not go into details, Shiv Sena leader from Pimpri-Chinchwad Sulbha Ubale said, “The CM was referring to the corruption in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Works Ltd which was set up by the BJP. We had first raised the issue of corruption in the smart city works about three months ago. Our leader Sanjay Raut had even submitted documents to the Enforcement Directorate to carry out a probe. However, the ED has taken no action in the matter so far. This is because the BJP controls PCMC.”

BJP leader Namdeo Dhake, refuting the claims, said: “Instead of allegations, why is the Chief Minister not launching a probe? We are ready for all sorts of scrutiny. When the allegations were made a few months back, we had made the same demand as we have nothing to hide.”

Ubale, however, continued by saying that even BJP corporators had made allegations of corruption in the smart city works. “A few of those who had quit the BJP had made allegations of corruption,” she said.

BJP corporator Seema Savale, who was the first to make the allegations, said, “I had demanded a probe in this regard. I had even written a letter to the Chief Minister about it and I request him initiate the investigation at the earliest, now that he has spoken about it.”

Ubale said the Central government has launched a probe into the allegations of corruption in smart city works being implemented by the Thane Municipal Corporation which is controlled by the Shiv Sena. “Since the smart city works is a project of the Central government, it is probing the allegations against the Thane civic body. When it can do so in the Thane civic body, why not in Pimpri-Chinchwad? The Centre is clearly showing its double standards by not investigating PCMC. The state government should initiate proceedings as the Centre will never act against a civic body that is run by the BJP.”