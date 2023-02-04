BJP picks Ashwini Jagtap for Chinchwad bypoll, brother-in-law Shankar Jagtap denies rift

The BJP Parliamentary Board Saturday nominated Ashwini Jagtap, wife of deceased BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap, as the party candidate for the Chinchwad assembly bypoll. Following the announcement, the Jagtaps quickly dispelled speculations of a rift within the family, with ticket aspirant Shankar Jagtap, brother of Laxman Jagtap, saying he will work wholeheartedly for the victory of his ‘Vahini’ (sister-in-law).

Shankar Jagtap said: “I am happy that Vahini has been nominated by the party.”

Also read | BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap remained a fighter till the end

Asked whether there was a rift within the family as to who should contest, Shankar Jagtap said: “It was all speculation, there is no rift in the family. I will work wholeheartedly for the victory of my Vahini.” Earlier, he had told this paper that he would abide by the party’s decision.

BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit president Mahesh Landge said, “We had been maintaining that there were no differences in the family regarding who should contest. And it has been proved right. Shankar Jagtap has been appointed the campaign manager for Ashwini Jagtap.”

Landge said he congratulated Ashwini Jagtap on her nomination. “She thanked me and the party for picking her as the candidate from the Chinchwad seat,” he said.

A BJP leader said, “The family was undecided who should contest. It was given an ultimatum of Friday afternoon to convey one name. They apparently did so after reaching a mutual agreement.”

For the BJP, the nomination of Ashwini Jagtap is an opportunity to get her elected unopposed. The Jagtap family shares a close relationship with NCP leader Ajit Pawar. It was Pawar who was instrumental in the rise of Laxman Jagtap. “We will make a renewed effort to get Ashwini Jagtap elected unopposed. At the state level too, our party leadership will make the effort. Similarly, we will make the effort at the local level,” said Landge.

Advertisement

Ashwini Jagtap was rarely spotted with Laxman Jagtap during his political campaigns. She had mainly confined her work to self-help groups. The daughter of a retired police officer, Ashwini Jagtap heads Pragati Pratishthan, which has set up several self-help groups. While her husband became a powerful political figure in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Ashwini Jagtap remained in the background and was rarely seen at public functions. The family lives in the Gurav Pimple area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The BJP also announced the candidature of Hemant Rasane for the Kasba seat. The announcement came a day after Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met deceased MLA Mukta Tilak’s family and placated them about a possible denial of a ticket to them.