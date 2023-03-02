In the BJP bastion of Kasba, Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar records a win

In a major setback to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar Thursday defeated the BJP’s Hemant Rasane by over 10,000 votes in a closely-fought contest in its bastion of Kasba Assembly constituency.

Dhangekar bagged 72,599 votes while Rasane got 61,771 votes at the end of Round 20 of counting of votes.

Attributing his win to the people, Dhangekar said, “It is the victory of voters as they had taken the responsibility to get me elected. I will work hard for the people of the constituency and prove true to the confidence they have shown in me.”

Dhangekar added state Congress chief Nana Patole, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had called to congratulate him.

“I must have fallen short in something that I had to face defeat. I will analyse the voting and work on overcoming shortcomings,” Rasane said after the defeat.

In the Maharashtra Assembly, Patole announced, “Kasba Peth election results have just come to me. The MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) has won the seat by 11000 votes.” He also said to the Speaker, “Now, you will have to make a good arrangement for him to sit in the Assembly.”

Deputy CM Fadnavis congratulated Patole on the victory and also gave a piece of advice. “We have to accept the result, just as you will have to accept what happens in Chinchwad. We will introspect a bit, just like you have to,” said Fadnavis.

“The only question is it has now come to a point where you get one victory and you feel the need to stand up in the Assembly to announce it. Three states had elections and Congress is nowhere to be seen. Some of you need to introspect with us,” he took a jibe at the Opposition party.

The BJP leader was referring to the party’s leads in the state’s Chinchwad seat and the Northeastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura where the counting of votes is ongoing.

While speaking to reporters outside the legislature, Patole said, “I congratulate the voters of Kasba Peth for their choice. Everyone witnessed how the entire state machinery was used by the government to defeat Dhangekar”.

Patole added that the people of Pune have also shown the ruling side that money cannot buy them votes.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Jayant Patil said the people have shown that tall claims made by the government that they were supporting it are all false. “People have voted for the right candidate despite all pressure tactics by the State government. We are sure that the United MVA will spring surprises in the coming times,” said Patil.

The Kasba bypoll was made a battle of prestige by the BJP and Shiv Sena with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with a bunch of state ministers and leaders of both parties intensely campaigning for Rasane. The BJP had raised the issue of Hindutva at the last leg of the election campaign and urged voters to show confidence in its candidate. Also, the MNS led by Raj Thackeray had extended support to the BJP for the Kasba byelection.

For Congress candidate, alliance partners the NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) provided full support in the Kasba bypoll with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, senior leaders Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Aaditya Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) along with party leader Sushma Andhare participated in the election campaign.

The by-election, held on February 26, was necessitated after the death of sitting BJP legislator Mukta Tilak last year.