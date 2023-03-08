scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
BJP badly hit, MVA will succeed if united: Ajit Pawar

On MVA constituents, Pawar said,"Disputes and disagreements occur, but we have to ensure they don't become loud enough to damage MVA's image in public eye..."

Pawar said the state government was against holding civic, zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections because it fears losing them. "They are unsure about their fate in these elections," he said.
REITERATING THAT if Maha Vikas Aghadi remains firmly united, success is guaranteed, NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that the Kasba defeat has “hit BJP in the face”.

“Governments keep changing, as people ensure change whenever they want. Maharashtra saw the change during recent council elections. The Kasba defeat has hit them (BJP) in the face. Now they are saying we will prepare for the next election with full strength. If they will go all-out, do they think we will not go all-out ? We will also double our efforts for next polls,” Pawar said at a party rally in Pathardi town of Ahmednagar district.

Pawar said the Kasba victory has shown that if MVA remains firmly united, even a 28-year-old bastion can fall. He said, however, that MVA should not get carried away by the Kasba victory. “With our feet firmly planted on the ground, we must prepare to fight another election unitedly,” he said.

On MVA constituents, Pawar said,”Disputes and disagreements occur, but we have to ensure they don’t become loud enough to damage MVA’s image in public eye…”

In Chinchwad bypoll, Pawar said MVA failed to get a particular candidate to withdraw from the race. “If we combine the votes of our official candidate and rebel candidate, then the votes are more than those won by the BJP candidate. In future, we will ensure such things don’t happen,” he said.

Pawar said everyone should have an MVA mindset. “We have to work as per decisions of top leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and those from Congress, and avoid internal disputes,” he said.

Pawar said the state government was against holding civic, zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections because it fears losing them. “They are unsure about their fate in these elections,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 02:55 IST
