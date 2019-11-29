BJP asks key office-bearers in PMC to step down, make way for others

The BJP has been in power in the PMC from 2017 after it won 98 of the 164 seats in the civic polls. (File) The BJP has been in power in the PMC from 2017 after it won 98 of the 164 seats in the civic polls. (File)

The BJP has asked some of its prominent office-bearers in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to step down, a move that has taken everyone by surprise.

The development comes amid the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, a coalition of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress led by Shiv Sena chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, forming the government in the state after the 80-hour-old BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis collapsed.

The BJP has asked Leader of the House Srinath Bhimale, Standing Committee chairperson Sunil Kamble and PMPML’s nominated director Siddarth Shirole to step down.

“The state party leadership has asked the three office-bearers to vacate their posts. They will do so in the next few days,” a senior BJP leader said.

BJP sources, however, said that while a few party office-bearers in the PMC have been asked to quit, several BJP corporators, who were keen to fight the Assembly elections but were not given tickets, are likely to be accommodated in various positions in the civic body, a move seen as an attempt by the party to pacify disappointed loyalists.

BJP corporator Murlidhar Mohol, who was recently elected as the Mayor of the PMC, had been aspiring to contest from the Kothrud Assembly seat but gave up his aspiration after state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil decided to contest from the seat, considering it to be the safest to make it to the Assembly.

The BJP has been in power in the PMC from 2017 after it won 98 of the 164 seats in the civic polls coming to power in the civic body for the first time. Mukta Tilak was then elected as Mayor and Srinath Bhimale appointed Leader of the House.

The two-and-a-half year term of Tilak ended recently, following which Mohol was elected Mayor.

There is no specific tenure for Leader of House and nominated director of PMPML board but the party has decided to change them. “The Leader of House is being changed to give a chance to other BJP corporators to be in power. Shirole and Kamble have been elected to the state Assembly. Though they can continue in their posts in the civic body, sources said the party does not want one leader to hold two responsibilities at the same time.

The tenure of the chairperson of Standing Committee, which prepares the civic budget, is for a year as per the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act. Kamble has three more months of his tenure. “Budget preparations were to start anytime and the decision to make him leave would mean he won’t be able to prepare and table the civic budget for the next financial year,” a BJP corporator said.

