BJP alleges major issues with PCMC voter’s list

AS THE last date for filing objections to the draft electoral roll for civic body polls draws close, Uma Khapre, the newly elected BJP MLC from Pimpri Chinchwad, has written to Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil to carry out extensive correction in the electoral roll. Khapre, in a press statement issued on Monday, threatened to file a breach of privilege motion in case the corrections were not carried out.

BJP was the ruling party in the body which completed its term recently. In her press statement, Khapre alleged that the electoral rolls was prepared under political influence. The civic administrator, she alleged, had succumbed to the dictats of the ruling parties and prepared the rolls. She said extensive correction needed to be undertaken in the electoral rolls and for this, at least 30 days should be given to the voters to submit suggestions and objections.

The civic body polls have been plagued by controversy for sometime now. This year, the MVA government made three-member wards, unlike the four member wards in the now dissolved body. Also, the ward boundaries were changed, much to the BJP’s consternation. The question of OBC reservation also saw the local body elections postponed and a litany of cases being fought in the courts.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Prasad Shinte, the spokesperson of BJP in PCMC, said many voters have found their names in distant wards. Thus, residents of Bhosari found their names in Talewade, while those in Talewade found theirs in Bhosari.