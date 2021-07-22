BJP activist held for paying blood money to kill man who had shot at him in 2016

The probe revealed that the duo was allegedly planning to eliminate Vishnu alias Bablya Gawli. Police said Gawli was earlier arrested along with his accomplices for opening fire at Yadav in September 2016. (Representational)

Police Thursday arrested a former Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) member and BJP activist Vivek Yadav from near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border for allegedly paying blood money to eliminate a history-sheeter who had opened fire at him in 2016.

Senior police inspector Sardar Patil of the Kondhwa police station confirmed that they have arrested Yadav from near the Gujarat-Rajasthan border Thursday. Police said search is on for one more person involved in this case.

Last week, police had arrested two persons — Rajan Jhon Rajmani (38) of Kondhwa and Ibrahim Shaikh (27) of Wakad. Three pistols and seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The probe revealed that the duo was allegedly planning to eliminate Vishnu alias Bablya Gawli. Police said Gawli was earlier arrested along with his accomplices for opening fire at Yadav in September 2016.

To take revenge, Yadav paid blood money to Rajan and Ibrahim for killing Gawli, who is known to have been released on temporary bail from Yerawada Jail.