Friday, Jan 13, 2023

BJMC hospital gets new dean

Additional charge of Solapur Medical College has been given to Dr Sudhir Deshmukh, according to the statement.

Dr Sanjeev Thakur, the newly appointed BJMC dean, will be replacing Dr Vinayak Kale. (Express Photo)
BJMC hospital gets new dean
Dr Sanjeev Thakur has been appointed as the new Dean of B J Medical College and Sassoon General hospital (BJMC) Pune, an official statement said on Friday. He will be replacing Dr Vinayak Kale.

Dr Thakur heads the Dr Vaishampayan Smriti Government Medical College at Solapur and was formerly at the surgery department of the BJMC.

Additional charge of Solapur Medical College has been given to Dr Sudhir Deshmukh, according to the statement.

Dr Kale will now work as the Director – Professor at the Maharashtra Institute of Mental Health.

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 01:51 IST
Advanced nanomedicine to treat oral cancer developed

