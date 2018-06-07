Pune: BJMC dean transferred, staff urge CM to cancel order

The Maharashtra State Medical Teachers’ Association (MSMTA), headed by Dr S G Tambe, has also written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to cancel Chandanwale’s transfer. (Express photo) The Maharashtra State Medical Teachers’ Association (MSMTA), headed by Dr S G Tambe, has also written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to cancel Chandanwale’s transfer. (Express photo)

Over 500 teaching and non-teaching staff of B J Medical College have signed a petition, urging Dr Pravin Shingare, Director of Medical Education, to cancel the transfer order of Dean Dr Ajay Chandanwale. Chandanwale, who has been transferred to the Grant Medical College in Mumbai, said he had been informed about the transfer and was awaiting further orders.

The Maharashtra State Medical Teachers’ Association (MSMTA), headed by Dr S G Tambe, has also written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to cancel Chandanwale’s transfer.

In the letter, association members have highlighted the role played by Chandanwale in the last seven years during his tenure as dean of the B J Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital. According to Dr Amol Shinde and Dr Harish Tatiya, members of MSMTA, the teaching and non-teaching staff wanted Chandanwale to stay as the college had the “right pace and momentum” to work for better projects and for the welfare of patients.

The association members have listed the achievements of the dean, such as setting up a 59-bed neonatal intensive care unit, ensuring donation of medical instruments worth Rs 85 crore from over 30 companies, renovation of hostels and giving a fillip to the organ donation programme.

