BJ Medical College gets nod for genome sequencing as Covid cases rise in Amravati, Yavatmal, Satara

A Biosafety lab (level 3) has been conducting RT PCR tests since last year with more than 1.90 lakh being processed. (Representational Photo/File)

With cases of Covid-19 on the rise in districts of Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara, Maharashtra has given the go ahead to BJ Medical College and Sassoon general hospital to start genome sequencing of the SARS-CoV2 virus.

In the state, BJMC will be the first such government medical college permitted to take up genome sequencing work. A Biosafety lab (level 3) has been conducting RT PCR tests since last year with more than 1.90 lakh being processed.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarta, Head of the Microbiology department at BJMC told the Indian Express that they have received samples

from Yavatmal, Amravati and Satara.

“The incidence is rising there and most of the contacts in the families who are Covid positive are getting infected,”Dr Karyakarte said.

“It may be a new strain but we are yet to test and carry out the genome sequencing. So far the centre has designated National Institute of Virology and National Centre for Cell Sciences to carry out genome sequencing. We have also tied up with NCCS previously for testing samples for the UK variant,” Dr Karyakarte said.

“We have submitted a proposal for checking 4000 strains across Maharashtra,” he said.