Bizarre turn to Rane row: Birds released in Pune BJP office, cat fed milk outside Sena’s

In an unusual way to protest against each other over the Narayan Rane controversy, Shiv Sena workers in Pune released poultry birds in the BJP office, while the BJP hit back by feeding milk to a cat outside the Sena office.

Union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Rane was Tuesday arrested for saying at a rally that he “would have slapped” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Soon after the remarks, made in Raigad on Monday, protests broke out against the minister, and several FIRs were lodged against him.

In Pune on Tuesday morning, the local Shiv Sena unit, led by its city chief Sanjay More, staged a protest against Rane in the Deccan area, raising slogans, brandishing placards calling him ‘kombdi chor’ (chicken thief), and carrying live birds. Later, the party workers pelted stones at a mall in which the Rane family is learnt to have a stake.

Thereafter, party workers of Shiv Sena entered the porch of the city BJP office on J M Road and released chickens. Decades ago, Rane used to run a poultry shop in Mumbai’s Chembur, when he was part of Shiv Sena led by Bal Thackeray.

The BJP retaliated against the Sena by holding an agitation outside the Sena office in Deccan and feeding milk to a cat, in an apparent attempt to humiliate the Sena that has “turned from a tiger into a kitten”. They also raised slogans against Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray.