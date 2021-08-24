scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

Bizarre turn to Rane row: Birds released in Pune BJP office, cat fed milk outside Sena’s

Union minister Narayan Rane has been arrested for his 'slap Uddhav' remark, which triggered several protests.

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune |
Updated: August 24, 2021 6:07:18 pm
narayan rane, narayan rane arrestShiv Sena workers protest against Narayan Rane at Goodluck chowk in Pune's Deccan area on Tuesday. (Express photo: Ashish Kale)

In an unusual way to protest against each other over the Narayan Rane controversy, Shiv Sena workers in Pune released poultry birds in the BJP office, while the BJP hit back by feeding milk to a cat outside the Sena office.

Union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Rane was Tuesday arrested for saying at a rally that he “would have slapped” Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Soon after the remarks, made in Raigad on Monday, protests broke out against the minister, and several FIRs were lodged against him.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In Pune on Tuesday morning, the local Shiv Sena unit, led by its city chief Sanjay More, staged a protest against Rane in the Deccan area, raising slogans, brandishing placards calling him ‘kombdi chor’ (chicken thief), and carrying live birds. Later, the party workers pelted stones at a mall in which the Rane family is learnt to have a stake.

Thereafter, party workers of Shiv Sena entered the porch of the city BJP office on J M Road and released chickens. Decades ago, Rane used to run a poultry shop in Mumbai’s Chembur, when he was part of Shiv Sena led by Bal Thackeray.

Click here for more

The BJP retaliated against the Sena by holding an agitation outside the Sena office in Deccan and feeding milk to a cat, in an apparent attempt to humiliate the Sena that has “turned from a tiger into a kitten”. They also raised slogans against Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement