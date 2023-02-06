scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

Biz transformation event ‘Mission Force’ concludes

The event was organised by DK Mission Force Pvt Ltd, an entity owned by business breakthrough strategist, and motivational speaker Dilip Auti.

" The forecasted value of business in the next one year arising out of the connections during the event amounted to Rs 150 crore,” stated a release.

MISSION FORCE Summit 2023, a business transformation event, culminated with a bang recently in Pune. As many 175 business owners from across Maharashtra participated in this networking platform.

The event was organised by DK Mission Force Pvt Ltd, an entity owned by business breakthrough strategist, and motivational speaker Dilip Auti. “The event was a grand success that helped generate over 400 worthwhile business connections. The forecasted value of business in the next one year arising out of the connections during the event amounted to Rs 150 crore,” stated a release.

Within the multiple batches of Dilip Auti’s Inner Circle Transformation course, like-minded business owners came together during this Mission Force Summit to understand each other’s businesses, network, collaborate, co-create, invest and eventually grow together.

More from Pune

The event was meant to strengthen bonds between participants of this community with the ultimate goal of supporting each other in their respective growth trajectories, eventually supporting in building the nation, the release stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
What Mayawati’s silence on Sidheeque Kappan case says
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
A prisoner in Pakistan: An IAF pilot’s tale of courage and fortitude
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-02-2023 at 03:38 IST
Next Story

Woman stripped, beaten up over ‘extra-marital affair’; 12 arrested

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close