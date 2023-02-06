Biz transformation event ‘Mission Force’ concludes

MISSION FORCE Summit 2023, a business transformation event, culminated with a bang recently in Pune. As many 175 business owners from across Maharashtra participated in this networking platform.

The event was organised by DK Mission Force Pvt Ltd, an entity owned by business breakthrough strategist, and motivational speaker Dilip Auti. “The event was a grand success that helped generate over 400 worthwhile business connections. The forecasted value of business in the next one year arising out of the connections during the event amounted to Rs 150 crore,” stated a release.

Within the multiple batches of Dilip Auti’s Inner Circle Transformation course, like-minded business owners came together during this Mission Force Summit to understand each other’s businesses, network, collaborate, co-create, invest and eventually grow together.

The event was meant to strengthen bonds between participants of this community with the ultimate goal of supporting each other in their respective growth trajectories, eventually supporting in building the nation, the release stated.