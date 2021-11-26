scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 25, 2021
47% births in private facilities through C-section: National Family Health Survey data

Overall, there has been a four-point rise in the number of C-sections in the last five years in the country. Against 17.2% C-section births (NFHS-4), the fifth round of NFHS pegs the figure at 21.5%.

Written by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Pune |
November 26, 2021 3:11:05 am
National Family Health Survey, NFHS data, C-section, childbirth, C-section births, baby delivery, C-section delivery, healthcare sector, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe rise in C-section births is not just limited to private healthcare facilities but shows a 3% rise in public health facilities as well. (Representational)

Nearly 47.4 per cent deliveries at private health institutions in the country were through the Caesarean section, according to data from the fifth round of National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), up from 40.9 per cent in the last survey (2015-16).

The rise in C-section births is not just limited to private healthcare facilities but shows a 3% rise in public health facilities as well. Across public health facilities, the percentage of C-section births is 14.3, against 11.9% in the last survey.

According to NFHS-5, overall percentage of C-section births in the last five years has shown a rise in Haryana (11.7% to 19.5%), Jharkhand, (9.9% to 12.8%) Madhya Pradesh (8.6% to 12.1%) and Odisha (13.8% to 21.6%), Punjab (24.6% to 38.5%), Tamil Nadu (34.1% to 44.9%), Uttar Pradesh (9.4% to 13.7%), Uttarakhand (13.1% to 20.4%), Kerala (35.8% to 38.9%), Maharashtra (20.1% to 25.4%), Goa (31.4% to 39.5%), Gujarat (18.4% to 21%).

Delhi has shown a slight dip from 26.7% to 23.6% in C-section births; as does Mizoram (12.7% to 10.8%) and Nagaland (5.8% to 5.2%).

