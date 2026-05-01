Maharashtra bird flu outbreak: Administration on high alert, says commissioner of Animal Husbandry

Following reports that poultry samples from ‘Diamond Poultry Farm’ in Navapur in Nandurbar district, have tested positive for the H5N1 (Bird Flu) virus, State Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Dr. Kiran Patil has directed the district administration to initiate preventive actions as per the Government of India’s Action Plan.

The local administration at Navapur has ordered the culling of an approximate 1.5 lakh chickens. To prevent the disease from spreading, authorities here have also directed culling chickens within a 1-km radius of the infected farm. This is apart from declaring a 3-km containment zone.

An official statement issued today said that in accordance with the Government Resolution (GR) dated March 25, 2019, a District Level Review Committee meeting will be organised under the chairmanship of the District Collector to finalise preventive strategies.