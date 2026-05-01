Maharashtra bird flu outbreak: Administration on high alert, says commissioner of Animal Husbandry

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Following reports that poultry samples from ‘Diamond Poultry Farm’ in Navapur in Nandurbar district, have tested positive for the H5N1 (Bird Flu) virus, State Commissioner of Animal Husbandry, Dr. Kiran Patil has directed the district administration to initiate preventive actions as per the Government of India’s Action Plan.
The local administration at Navapur has ordered the culling of an approximate 1.5 lakh chickens. To prevent the disease from spreading, authorities here have also directed culling chickens within a 1-km radius of the infected farm. This is apart from declaring a 3-km containment zone.
An official statement issued today said that in accordance with the Government Resolution (GR) dated March 25, 2019, a District Level Review Committee meeting will be organised under the chairmanship of the District Collector to finalise preventive strategies.
As per the GR, directives have been issued to ensure seamless coordination between the Health Department, Forest Department, Water Resources Department, and local self-government bodies. The Forest and Water Resources Departments have been specifically instructed to maintain a strict vigil over reservoirs, water bodies, and wildlife areas.
Instructions have been issued to immediately report any instances of unusual mortality or symptoms of illness among birds to the Animal Husbandry Department and the department has been instructed to conduct regular surveillance of poultry blood samples and to increase monitoring within zoos.
Under Section 36 of the ‘Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009′, the district administration has been vested with all necessary powers to ensure effective disease control,” Dr Patil said
“In the event of large-scale bird mortality, citizens should not panic but instead immediately contact local veterinary officers or the revenue administration. It is crucial to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the administration to prevent the spread of the infection. If any unusual deaths among birds are observed anywhere, inform the local authorities instantly. Do not believe in rumors and adhere strictly to bio-safety protocols.
The State Government and the Department of Animal Husbandry are closely monitoring the situation, and all necessary steps are being taken for disease control,” he added.