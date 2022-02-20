Bird flu: Animal husbandry dept in Maharashtra on high alert

Within days of the first confirmed case of bird flu being reported in Maharashtra, the state animal husbandry commissioner has put the whole system on alert to prevent further spread of the disease. Till Saturday evening, 456 poultry birds were culled within a 1-km radius of the epicentre of the outbreak detected in the state’s Palghar district.

Earlier this week, Maharashtra had reported the first confirmed case of bird flu from Shahpur taluka in Thane district where a small poultry farm of 200 birds was the epicentre. On February 18, the animal husbandry commissioner received confirmed reports of bird flu in turkey, quails and poultry from Vasai taluka of Palghar district. Following this, Sachindra Pratap Singh, the commissioner of animal husbandry, had put the state machinery on high alert.

The present outbreak has been attributed to the H5N1 strain of the virus. As per set protocols, all birds, eggs, feed within a 1-km radius of the epicentre have to be destroyed to prevent spread of the disease.

The animal husbandry commissionerate has restarted its call centre (dial 1800-233-0418 or 1962) to allow the general public to inform them about sudden deaths in poultry, crows, herons or other birds.

For the poultry industry, re-emergence of the bird flu has resulted in new worries given the drastic effect it has on consumption. C Vasanthkumar, president of Poultry Farmers & Breeders Association (Maharashtra), hastened to clarify that there was no need for panic. “This infection is only limited to a particular area. Also, the manner in which we prepare chicken is different from that in other countries as we cook it above 70 degrees Celsius. Hence there is no chance of survival of any pathogen. Consumers need not be worried. They can consume cooked chicken and eggs without any hesitation,” he said.

This is the second consecutive year when Maharashtra has reported the deadly avian influenza in poultry. Last year, the state saw widespread bird deaths due to the disease; as per protocol, more than 10 lakh birds were culled and farmers were given over Rs 3 crore in compensation. Prior to that, a massive bird flu wave had struck Maharashtra in 2006.