Biopharma firm, diabetes research body join hands

AstraZeneca India Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, signed a memorandum of understanding with the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), aimed at digitising and driving correct awareness of diabetes among people to prevent complications arising from uncontrolled incidence of the disease.

RSSDI is the largest organisation of diabetes healthcare professionals and researchers in Asia, with around 6000 members from among physicians, diabetologists, endocrinologists, and paramedical personnel.

The organisation has been instrumental in conducting extensive research on diabetes, as well as continuing diabetes education initiatives in India. As a key facet of this dual association, AstraZeneca unveiled a campaign, ‘Beyond Sugar’, a three-year patient awareness programme developed to benefit over 1 crore people living with diabetes across the country. This initiative will empower patients and caregivers to have conversations around diabetes and make informed decisions about the management of the disease.

With close to 8 crore diabetes patients in India, the need for building awareness and research-based effort to provide the much-needed support for early detection and treatment of diabetes will go a long way in decreasing the uncontrolled incidence of the disease and associated complications, a statement issued here said.

The International Diabetes Federation Atlas shows that 1 in 11 people in south Asia have diabetes and that India will have around 11.5 Crore diabetes patients by 2030. While 10% to 15% of the general population have diabetes, a recent study suggested that 44% of patients hospitalised for Heart Failure (HF) have type 2 diabetes showcasing the steep correlation between Diabetes and HF.

Dr.Anil Kukreja, Vice President – Medical Affairs & Regulatory, AstraZeneca India, said “Despite currently available therapies, the awareness levels among the public is relatively low, resulting in uncontrolled diabetes and additional complications of the heart and kidneys. The partnership between AstraZeneca and RSSDI will go a long way in supporting patient-centric digital awareness campaigns and programs to raise awareness about Diabetes and its complications so that they can act early to manage or even prevent the complications”.

