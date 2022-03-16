Biological E Limited ready with 30 crore doses for vaccination of 12-15 age group

Biotech firm Biological E. Limited is geared to facilitate the first phase of the vaccination drive for the 12-15 age group and is ready with 30 crore doses of which five crore has been rolled out to 17 different sites in the country, said a top official of the firm.

“This is the most affordable COVID-19 vaccine for the Government of India which is providing free vaccination to all eligible citizens. The pricing of CORBEVAX in the private market will be Rs 800 (and inclusive of all taxes and vaccine administration charges will cost Rs 990) The vaccine is being sold at Rs 145 per dose to the government,” Mahima Datla, managing director of Biological E. Limited said at a virtual media interaction on Wednesday.

“We have an annual production capacity upto one billion vaccines,” Datla said. The firm collaborated with the Texas Children’s Hospital and the Baylor College to develop Corbevax vaccine. Dynavax, Inc from USA supported Corbevax development by providing the adjuvant and THSTI Delhi conducted key immunogenicity testing as part of a comprehensive clinical trial development plan.

“Biological E. Limited has been strengthening its production and supply chain facilities to ensure the efficient and fast administration of vaccines with the highest safety standards. Biological E Limited has achieved a capacity to produce 100+ million doses per month in order to ensure adequate supply and we are able to respond to any increasing demand too, should the need arise,” Datla added.

BIRAC, a division of Department of Biotechnology, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Coalition for Epidemic Prevention and Innovation (CEPI) provided partial funding during clinical development. Corbevax is a recombinant protein subunit vaccine against the novel coronavirus and has been given emergency use authorisation (EUA) for children aged 12-18 years and adults from 18-80 yrs. Corbevax is administered through intramuscular route with two doses scheduled 28 days apart and is stored at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.

Biological E limited had begun manufacturing the vaccine for stockpiling after approval, based on the clinical evidence and review by experts. Multiple company facilities in Hyderabad are currently producing and will continue to produce the vaccine. The group will leverage its robust pan-India presence and partner with the state governments, hospitals and medical institutions to facilitate the supply of Corbevax COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 30 crore vaccines have been produced as part of the commitment made to the Government of India.

Corbevax is a a recombinant protein subunit vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Corbevax induced immune response was indicative of over 90% effectiveness against the Ancestral strain; while >80% in the case of the Delta strain based on the level of neutralizing antibody titers. Corbevax vaccination generates antibody response that that is highly persistent for more than 6 months post vaccination.