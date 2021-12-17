Biodiversity rich Kaas plateau to headline Maharashtra’s nature-themed R-Day tableaux

Maharashtra’s famed world natural heritage site Kaas plateau will take a pride of place in the state’s tableaux that would participate in the Republic Day parade in the national capital on January 26, 2022.

The aim of the tableaux would be to highlight the contribution of Maharashtra in environment protection in the backdrop of climate change, and to showcase the state’s rich biodiversity, officials said.

“Maharashtra is known for its rich biodiversity… All that is prominent and special about the biodiversity of the state, including the Kaas plateau in Satara district, would be displayed during the Republic Day parade in Delhi,” said an official of state tourism department.

The Kaas plateau, also known as valley of flowers, on the Western Ghats was declared a world natural heritage site by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in 2012 for being a biodiversity rich zone. It is known for various types of seasonal wild flowers and species of endemic butterflies. The plateau is spread over 10-square km area and boasts of more than 850 species of flowers, which include orchids, shrubs and carnivorous plants, making it a popular tourism destination.

According to the state government, Maharashtra is also leading the country in environment protection in the backdrop of issues arising due to climate change. There are reserved sanctuaries in the state to protect animals and birds. The state has rare species of flora and fauna, it said. `Shekru’, Indian giant squirrel, is the state animal while `Hariyal’ pigeon is the state bird. Maharashtra is the also the first state in the country to have a state butterfly – the ‘Blue Mormon’. The state’s tableaux would have an eight-feet tall and six-feet wide model of the butterfly. The stage carrying the model would be decorated with `Jarul’ also known as `Tamhan’, the state flower of Maharashtra, and other butterflies. All the models would be made of fibre glass.

The main model, though, would be of Kaas plateau, which would be placed at the centre of the mobile stage. The front side of the trolley will have a three-feet tall model of `Superba’, a wild, fan-throated lizard, found on Kaas plateau. Behind it would be a model of `Hariyal’ followed by the model of Kaas plateau, which would precede a model of `Shekru’ seated on a tree and a 14-feet-tall model of a mango tree – considered the state tree of Maharashtra.

The tableaux will also have models of rare `Maldhok’ bird, great Indian bustard, and a newly discovered species of crab. Besides, it will have models of a tiger, flamingo, fish, vulture and an owl.