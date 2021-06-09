Biocon chief Mazumdar-Shaw donates Rs 5 crore to ILSF for pandemic research

Bengaluru-based Ignite Life Science Foundation (ILSF) has received a donation worth Rs 5 crore from Dr Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder and executive chairperson of Biocon Limited.

The foundation plans to use the donation towards funding research projects on ‘Pandemic Preparedness’, planned as a supportive effort to handle future pandemics.

ILSF was established to create an ecosystem for pursuing scientific research in the country. The foundation selects projects that attempt to address India’s problems, mainly through a multidisciplinary approach and collaborations between scientists, policymakers and all stakeholders.

“I am pleased to support ILSF in its endeavour to catalyse promising work by Indian researchers, which will enable their contributions to become part of the global ecosystem of advanced healthcare solutions,” said Shaw.

Nobel laureate Dr Venki Ramakrishnan, who had inaugurated the foundation in 2020, said, “No country can prosper without being technologically advanced and being knowledge-based, both of which require substantial investment. India lags behind the western and Asian countries and also in private investment in science. IFSF has a crucial role in catalysing change.”

Swami Subramaniam, CEO of ILSF said that this contribution will help the foundation in generating proof of principles (of projects) towards creating environment-supporting scientific research.