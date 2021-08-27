Biman Bangladesh flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after pilot suffers massive heart attack

An aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines had to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Friday morning after the pilot suffered a massive heart attack and collapsed in the cockpit.

“The co-pilot made the emergency landing of Muscat-Dhaka flight BG 022 of Biman Bangladesh Airlines around 11.40 am after the pilot, Captain Naushad, collapsed in the cockpit due to some health problem. He was rushed to a hospital here, where it was diagnosed that he had had a massive heart attack. He is in critical condition and is undergoing treatment…,” said Senior Airport Manager Abid Ruhi.

“There were 126 passengers, excluding the crew, on board. They are waiting for an alternative flight being arranged by the airline,” he added.