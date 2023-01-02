15-year-old biker, father booked after fatal accident in Pune

Days after a 40-year-old woman died after being knocked down by an underage biker in the Mangdewadi area on the Pune-Satara Road, the police have booked the 15-year-old rider and his father. The father was booked for letting his son ride his vehicle in contravention of the law.

The accident took place around 5.15 pm on December 28. The deceased, identified as Mahadevi Pandhare, 40, a resident of Mangdewadi, received fatal injuries when she was hit by the moped. On December 31, Mahadevi’s husband Damaji Pandhare registered a First Information Report (FIR) with the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

“Following the investigation, we have booked the 15-year-old rider who was riding the bike without any valid license and causing death by negligence. We have also booked his 45-year-old father who owns the bike, for letting him ride the bike in contravention of the law,” said sub-inspector Mohan Deshmukh, who is probing the case.

The police said that the son was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections on rash driving and causing death due to negligence, while the father was booked for violation of norms of valid licence for riding and allowing an underage person without licence to ride the vehicle.