Biker escapes narrowly after winds dislodge steel sheet from Pune Metro site

Questions have been raised over safety measures on the ongoing metro work in Pune, as strong winds dislodged a steel sheet from an under-construction metro site, narrowly missing a passing biker. The incident occurred near Nigdi Chowk around 3 pm Saturday.

Temporary steel-sheet structures had been erected at the top of the pillar site to provide shade and cover for workers. According to a video shared widely on social media, sudden gusty winds swept through the area in the afternoon, causing metal sheets attached to the temporary structure to come loose and fall onto the busy Old Mumbai-Pune Highway below.

At the time, traffic movement on the highway was normal, with several motorists passing through the stretch. The video shows one of the sheets landing just inches ahead of a two-wheeler rider, who managed to stop and regain control of the vehicle moments before a possible collision.