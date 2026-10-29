Bike-taxis eating into earnings: Auto unions warn of protest

Auto-rickshaw unions in Pune have issued a 15-day ultimatum to the transport department to stop unauthorised bike-taxi operations in the district, warning that they will surrender their autorickshaws and badges at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and launch a protest if the services continue.

Representatives of 17 auto-rickshaw unions, under the banner of the Pune District Rickshaw Drivers and Owners Association Action Committee, met Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale and submitted an application demanding an immediate halt to bike-taxi services.

Ashok Salekar, chief of the Shivneri Auto Union, said the services continued despite the district administration directing that they be stopped till they get a license. “We are giving the officials a 15-day ultimatum to end these illegal operations across Pune district. If they fail to do so, we will surrender our auto-rickshaws and badges at the Pune RTO office and begin a protest till the Transport minister resigns,” he said.