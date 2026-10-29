Bike-taxis eating into earnings: Auto unions warn of protest

Shubham Kurale is a journalist based in Pune and has studied journalism at the Ranade Institute. He ... Read More
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- auto rickshaw
- pune
Auto-rickshaw unions in Pune have issued a 15-day ultimatum to the transport department to stop unauthorised bike-taxi operations in the district, warning that they will surrender their autorickshaws and badges at the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and launch a protest if the services continue.
Representatives of 17 auto-rickshaw unions, under the banner of the Pune District Rickshaw Drivers and Owners Association Action Committee, met Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale and submitted an application demanding an immediate halt to bike-taxi services.
Ashok Salekar, chief of the Shivneri Auto Union, said the services continued despite the district administration directing that they be stopped till they get a license. “We are giving the officials a 15-day ultimatum to end these illegal operations across Pune district. If they fail to do so, we will surrender our auto-rickshaws and badges at the Pune RTO office and begin a protest till the Transport minister resigns,” he said.
The auto-rickshaw drivers claimed that unauthorised bike-taxi services were affecting their livelihoods by taking away passengers. Ramesh Toradmal, an auto-rickshaw driver, said the services had caused him financial losses. He warned that the situation was pushing drivers into severe distress.
Another protester questioned the action taken against auto-rickshaw drivers compared with bike-taxi operators. “If an auto-rickshaw driver does not wear a uniform or display the required badge, we are fined. If bike-taxi riders are taking away our customers through unauthorised operations, these operators should also be penalised,” he said.
The unions also warned they would take to the streets and demand the resignation of State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik if their demands were not met within 15 days.
Responding to the protest, Bhosale said the RTO had initiated action against unauthorised bike-taxi services following directions issued by the Pune Collector on October 15 to immediately suspend the pilot services of bike-taxi aggregators operating without valid licences.
“We registered an FIR after detecting a violation near Vishrantwadi. As the services were found to be continuing even after that, we requested the Pune Police Commissioner to stop the aggregator app’s operations. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) has confirmed today that the cyber department is working on the process to stop the app’s functioning, but is facing some legal issues,” Bhosale said.
He added that the Pune RTO, along with the Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO, had deployed squads to monitor unauthorised bike-taxi operations. Bhosale also said, “We have found that Uber had also started bike-taxi services in Pune without a valid licence, and action is expected from Pimpri-Chinchwad RTO. However, so far, we have not issued a licence to any aggregator to operate bike-taxi services,” he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, President, Maharashtra Kamgar Sabha, has called for a demonstration at Pune collectorate on November 2. “Even after repeated follow-ups with the district administration and RTO officials, our demands are not met. So we will demonstrate our demands, including an end to bike taxi services and displaying RTA-approved rates on aggregator apps,” he said.