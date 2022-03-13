Big turnout for MVA Jansabha in Pimpri: People’s mood indicates BJP’s days numbered, says NCP

A big turnout was seen at the ‘Jansabha’ or ‘tax-payers general body meeting’ organised by the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena at Acharya Atre Hall in Sant Tukaram Nagar area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The meeting was held to protest against BJP’s refusal to hold a special civic general body meeting to discuss civic budget proposals.

The meeting hall was jam-packed and speakers were cheered lustily by the crowd present on the occasion. NCP and Sena corporators besides citizens’ representatives aggressively put forth their views. They targeted the ruling BJP on corruption issue and described the BJP rule as the worst one in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s history. After the meeting, the NCP claimed that the voters’ mood in the industrial city has already swung in favour of it. “Going by the response to today’s meeting, it clearly reflects that there is anger against the BJP rule in Pimpri-Chinchwad and the mood was swinging in our favour,” NCP spokesperson Yogesh Behl said.

Alleging that BJP had “tampered with the budget proposals” presented by the civic administration, Behl said, “When the civic general body meeting was held in February to discuss the budget proposals, the mayor, who is the presiding officer, adjourned the meeting till March 17. But the civic general body’s term is ending on March 13. That means, the ruling BJP did not intend to hold the meeting at all.”

Behl alleged that the real reason behind BJP not allowing civic general body meetings to take place was the fact that it will get exposed. “The budget has tampered with the draft budget prepared by the civic administration. It has added and reduced amount to the tune of Rs 800 crore from various heads. If the budget is discussed in the meeting, NCP had decided to lay bare the functioning of the BJP. And that is why they have decided not to hold the meeting,” Behl said.

At today’s ‘Jansabha’ or ‘tax-payers general body meeting,’ Shiv Sena leader Sulbha Ubale served as the ‘mayor’ while Kailas Kadam was the municipal commissioner.

Corporators and leaders who spoke at the meeting minced no words in attacking what they alleged was the “misrule” of the BJP during its five-year term. Former mayor Mangala Kadam said, “Development works had been allotted without inviting tenders. Contractors who were close to BJP leaders were frequently allotted the development works worth crores. And some BJP leaders made money out it.” The corporators said corruption in smart city works had taken place, but the BJP tried to push it under the carpet.

Kadam said the BJP failed on all fronts during its five year tenure. “Be it ensuring adequate water supply, roads, drainage system or implementing development works, the BJP has nothing to show during its five year tenure,” he said.