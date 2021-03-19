Big property tax defaulters who owe more than Rs 25 lakh to PCMC face action, properties to be seized

In his directives, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has asked officials to start taking action against defaulters to the tune of Rs 25 lakh and more from April 1.(File Photo)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has decided to intensify its drive against property tax defaulters, especially bigtime defaulters who owe the civic body more than Rs 25 lakh in tax dues. There are as many as 118 property tax owners who are in default of more than Rs 25 lakh. They have not paid their tax for years, officials said.

In his directives, Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil has asked officials to start taking action against defaulters to the tune of Rs 25 lakh and more from April 1. “Their properties should be confiscated if they fail to pay their long-standing dues by March 31,” the civic chief’s directive said.

The PCMC has also put the names of such big defaulters on its website. The civic chief has directed that their list should be put up at prominent spots in zonal offices as well.

The PCMC action stems from the fact it is falling way short of the year’s target of tax collection. So far, the tax department has collected Rs 495 crore in property tax. It is still falling short by Rs 375 crore of the annual target of Rs 870 crore. However, assistant municipal commissioner Smita Zagade said,”Our tax collection till date is far better than the tax collected in last three years. It should be borne in the mind in the last fortnight of the fiscal year end, the maximum number of citizens pay the tax. Therefore, we are expecting to fullfill the target by March 31.”

Meanwhile, the PCMC has decided to give relief to property tax defaulters. Zagade said those who have illegal constructions, can pay their tax without the penalty tax on them. “They can pay only the original tax and need not worry about penalty tax which is imposed on illegal constructions. This relief is available to them only till March 31, 2021. After that, we will start confiscating their properties,” she said.

Another relief that the PCMC is offering to defaulters relating to waiving of delayed fee. Those defaulters who pay their entire tax at one go before March 31 will get 75 per cent relief on delayed fee, Zagade said. “Under the amnesty scheme so far, 7401 property tax owners have taken advantage. They have paid a collective amount of Rs 88 crore so far. However, if despite offering the relief, if the citizens fail to pay their tax, we will start confiscating their properties,” Zagade said.

The PCMC has appealed to tax defaulters to tax advantage of the relief announced by the civic body and pay their tax. “We request the citizens to take advantage of relief measures announced by us and pay their tax by March 31,” he said.