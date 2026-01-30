Ganesh Bidkar to be PMC leader of House, Nikam elected LoP

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
To ensure the BJP’s elected body of corporators in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is properly managed and can handle the opposition effectively, the party has appointed Ganesh Bidkar as leader of the group in the Pune civic body.
The BJP won 119 of 165 seats in the PMC elections held on January 15 and emerged as the single largest party to have political hold on the civic body for the next five years. The NCP won 27 seats and its alliance NCP(SP) won three seats while Congress won 15 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) won one seat.
This body of corporators is formed once the respective political party elects members to this group as well as names its leader. They are then registered with the Pune Divisional Commissioner of office.
“The BJP has got 119 of its members elected to PMC who have unanimously decided to form their group in PMC and also decided that Ganesh Bidkar will be the party leader in PMC. Thus, the civic administration should recognise the group and its leader of house,” said state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan in a written communication to PMC and the Pune Divisional Commissioner.
Going by the number of party corporators in the civic body, Bidkar will be the leader of house of the civic general body. He has had experience in the post as he held the position in the previous term of the elected body.
The BJP decided to name an experienced male corporator for the important job as the post of Mayor is reserved for women corporators under the general category.
With NCP being the second largest party in PMC, the NCP has already declared Nilesh Nikam its leader of party in the civic body. The NCP(SP) has declared Sopan Chavan as its leader of house, while the Congress has announced Chandusheth Kadam as its leader in the civic body.
Meanwhile, the election for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of PMC has been postponed from February 7 to 9. After that, elections for members to various civic committees will begin.
There is competition in the BJP for the post of Mayor, with major contenders including Varsha Tapkir, Manjusha Nagpure, Mansi Deshpande and Ranjana Tilekar.
