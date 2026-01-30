Ganesh Bidkar to be PMC leader of House, Nikam elected LoP

The BJP has appointed Ganesh Bidkar as leader of the group, and the NCP has already declared Nilesh Nikam its leader of the party in the civic body. (Express Archive; Instagram/@ganeshbidkarbjp)

To ensure the BJP’s elected body of corporators in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is properly managed and can handle the opposition effectively, the party has appointed Ganesh Bidkar as leader of the group in the Pune civic body.

The BJP won 119 of 165 seats in the PMC elections held on January 15 and emerged as the single largest party to have political hold on the civic body for the next five years. The NCP won 27 seats and its alliance NCP(SP) won three seats while Congress won 15 seats and Shiv Sena (UBT) won one seat.

This body of corporators is formed once the respective political party elects members to this group as well as names its leader. They are then registered with the Pune Divisional Commissioner of office.