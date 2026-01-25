Bhuj earthquake 25th anniversary: How Pune’s Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana got over 1 lakh children back to school in 90 days

The semi-permanent schools constructed in 2001 were not temporary solutions. In 2005, when a massive earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir, these structures were dismantled, transported by special trains, and reassembled as life-saving shelters in the valley.

Bhuj earthquake schoolShantilal Muttha recalled the BJS mission that built semi-permanent schools for 1.2 lakh students on a war footing (Express Photo)

Just 12 hours after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake devastated Bhuj in Gujarat in 2001, Shantilal Muttha, a Pune-based leader of the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana, had already developed a plan for temporary shelters in the affected areas.

Muttha, 71, vividly recalled how teams were quickly mobilised to construct semi-permanent structures, allowing children to resume their studies within a month following the disaster. This Republic Day, January 26, marks the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.

“We realised that caring for children was especially important,” Muttha said while recalling how their teams included the children (who were supported by the Sanghatana during the Killari-Latur earthquake ) to immediately travel to Bhuj and help in the relief work.

“Our survey showed that 515 schools had collapsed. We went to the affected areas and provided food, clothing, and medicine to everyone affected. However, to ensure that students could resume their studies, we decided to construct semi-permanent structures and bring them back to school,” Muttha told The Indian Express. Then Gujarat education minister Anandiben Patel (now Governor of Uttar Pradesh) was informed about this initiative.

advani vajpayee Shantilal Muttha (second from left) with then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani.

The earthquake affected several areas in the Kutch region, particularly the Bhuj, Bhachau, and Anjar tehsils. Muttha said at that time he was Vice President of the Promoters and Builders Association of Pune and was able to mobilise engineers, architects, and contractors from different districts of Maharashtra.

“We used precast structures for rapid construction. A standard design was developed for the schools, foundations were laid and precast structures were erected using strong Siporex blocks. Corrugated sheets sourced from Jalgaon were used to reduce heat,” Muttha said.

These semi-school structures were designed and handed over to the then PM Atal Behari Vajpayee within three months of the earthquake. “We could accommodate 1.20 lakh affected students in these schools that were set up at the 368 semi-permanent structures,” Muthha remembered.

2005 Jammu and Kashmir earthquake

While these structures were used for school purposes for at least five years, Muttha said that they later proved invaluable as shelters during another earthquake. Recalling the October 2005 earthquake that struck Jammu and Kashmir and caused massive devastation and loss of life, Muttha said the then Union home minister asked him to set up similar shelters in the region.

The National Disaster Management Authority and the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister also encouraged Muttha and his team to undertake the project. Soon after, a technical assessment was conducted to verify whether the shelters were suitable for the region, and materials were transported from Gandhidham to Kashmir on four special trains.

