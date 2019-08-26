Bhosari: Man kills 8-month pregnant wife in front of their children, attempts suicide

A 25-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband in front of their two children on Sunday afternoon at their house in Bhosari. He then tried to end his life, said police.

According to the police, the 30-year-old man, who worked as a labourer, suffers from a psychiatric ailment and had been hospitalised recently.

Police said the incident took place around 5 pm at their two-room house in Phugewadi area in Bhosari. The man had allegedly even tried to strangle his mother eight days ago, said police, adding that he was recently admitted to a hospital for the treatment of a psychiatric ailment, but he fled from there.

Inspector Shankar Awatade of Bhosari police station said, “The deceased woman was eight months pregnant and her mother had come to meet her. We have been told that the husband was being treated for a psychiatric ailment. Around 5 pm on Sunday, he attacked her on the neck with an axe and also inflicted injuries on his own neck, trying to commit suicide. This happened in front of their two children.”

Awatade added, “The deceased’s mother was outside the house at the time of the incident. She raised an alarm after which the woman and her husband were rushed to a hospital, where the former was declared brought dead. The man is being treated for serious injuries.”