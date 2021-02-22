Bhor royal Chintamanrao passes away

Chintamanrao was the chairman of the Bhor Education Society.

HH Shrimant Chintamanrao alias Abaraje Pantsachiv, the 13th descendant of the erstwhile princely state of Bhor, died early Monday morning due to age-related problems, family sources said. He was 85.

Chintamanrao was the chairman of the Bhor Education Society. A keen sportsperson, he captained the Pune University cricket team in 1955-56. He was also a tennis player.

An active member of the Rotary Club, he had restarted the tradition of the now-famous Ram Navmi festival in Bhor on a large scale in 1980 with royal pomp and splendour.

He is survived by his wife Surmilaraje, three sons Rajeshraje, Deepakraje, and Yogeshraje, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

