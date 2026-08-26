Medical body demands halt to registration of homeopaths in Maharashtra

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The Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed serious concern over the alleged gross administrative mismanagement by Maharashtra’s Medical Education Department regarding the registration of BHMS-CCMP doctors with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC),
In an official statement issued on Wednesday Dr Alka Kshirsagar, IMA, Pune has threatened that doctors with the medical association will be compelled to launch an intensive statewide agitation if the state government fails to take corrective action.
The Medical Education Department had issued a circular dated August 18 directing the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) not to proceed with the registration of homeopaths who had completed the certificate course in modern pharmacology (BHMS-CCMP) until the final order of the Bombay High Court.
The Bombay High Court directed the Medical Education Department to implement the Government Resolution (GR) dated August 3, 2026, “in letter and spirit,” and to formulate a standard operating procedure in consultation with IMA, MARD and other stakeholder organisations.
According to IMA office bearers at a time when the matter was being deliberated through the prescribed institutional process, on August 20, 2026, the Department issued another communication directing the MMC to treat the August 18 circular as cancelled and to immediately resume the registration process.
“The issuance of two contradictory directives within such a short period has caused serious confusion among doctors and raises grave questions regarding the functioning, accountability and decision-making processes of the Medical Education Department,” Dr Kshirsagar has alleged in the statement.
IMA has called for the resignation of the Medical Education Minister Hassan Mushrif and principal secretary for alleged administrative lapses and stated that the handling of this sensitive and sub judice matter was `extremely irresponsible’.
“If the medical education department does not immediately halt the ongoing MMC registration of BHMC-CCMP doctors, IMA will also file a formal contempt of court petition in the Bombay High Court,” the statement added.