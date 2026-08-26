Medical body demands halt to registration of homeopaths in Maharashtra

The Medical Education Department had issued a circular dated August 18 directing the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) not to proceed with the registration of homeopaths who had completed the certificate course in modern pharmacology (BHMS-CCMP) until the final order of the Bombay High Court. (File photo)

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) expressed serious concern over the alleged gross administrative mismanagement by Maharashtra’s Medical Education Department regarding the registration of BHMS-CCMP doctors with the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC),

In an official statement issued on Wednesday Dr Alka Kshirsagar, IMA, Pune has threatened that doctors with the medical association will be compelled to launch an intensive statewide agitation if the state government fails to take corrective action.

The Medical Education Department had issued a circular dated August 18 directing the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) not to proceed with the registration of homeopaths who had completed the certificate course in modern pharmacology (BHMS-CCMP) until the final order of the Bombay High Court.