Bhimashankar temple to remain closed during Mahashivratri ahead of Kumbh Mela preparations

Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will remain closed from February 12 to February 18, 2026 — coinciding with the Mahashivratri period — as part of preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik in 2027.

The decision, finalised by District Collector Jitendra Dudi, is part of a larger infrastructure overhaul aimed at managing the expected surge in pilgrims. Officials anticipate that a large number of devotees attending the Kumbh Mela in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar will also visit the Bhimashankar shrine.

The Maharashtra government has approved a Special Development Plan for Bhimashankar following crowd projections drawn from the Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. The plan includes construction of a new Sabhamandap, improved entry and exit systems, renovation of stairway routes, and strengthening of crowd management infrastructure. The work is expected to take around three months.