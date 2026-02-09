Bhimashankar temple to remain closed during Mahashivratri ahead of Kumbh Mela preparations

While Bhimashankar typically handles daily pilgrim footfall, even during festivals, within a manageable framework, the 2027 Kumbh Mela is projected to bring nearly one lakh visitors a day — far exceeding the existing infrastructure’s capacity.

3 min readPuneFeb 9, 2026 11:20 PM IST
Officials anticipate that a large number of devotees attending the Kumbh Mela in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar will also visit the Bhimashankar shrine.Officials anticipate that a large number of devotees attending the Kumbh Mela in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar will also visit the Bhimashankar shrine.
Shri Kshetra Bhimashankar, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, will remain closed from February 12 to February 18, 2026 — coinciding with the Mahashivratri period — as part of preparations for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik in 2027.

The decision, finalised by District Collector Jitendra Dudi, is part of a larger infrastructure overhaul aimed at managing the expected surge in pilgrims. Officials anticipate that a large number of devotees attending the Kumbh Mela in Nashik–Trimbakeshwar will also visit the Bhimashankar shrine.

The Maharashtra government has approved a Special Development Plan for Bhimashankar following crowd projections drawn from the Maha Kumbh 2025 at Prayagraj. The plan includes construction of a new Sabhamandap, improved entry and exit systems, renovation of stairway routes, and strengthening of crowd management infrastructure. The work is expected to take around three months.

While Bhimashankar typically handles daily pilgrim footfall, even during festivals, within a manageable framework, the 2027 Kumbh Mela is projected to bring nearly one lakh visitors a day — far exceeding the existing infrastructure’s capacity. The administration has prioritised completing the work well ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

Officials said the timeline is non-negotiable, as Bhimashankar receives extremely heavy rainfall from June to September, making construction impossible during the monsoon. This leaves a narrow window to complete the project before the 2027 Kumbh Mela.

Earlier, a decision had been taken to close the temple for three months, except during Mahashivratri. However, after reviewing the pace and scale of construction and associated safety concerns, the administration decided to keep the temple shut during the festival as well. Officials noted that major stone masonry work is currently underway and that heavy construction materials and stones cannot be shifted, making it unsafe to allow devotees during Mahashivratri.
Highlighting the impact on the local economy, Samir Kodilkar (49), one of the temple’s priests, said, “The local enterprise owners such as vendors and transport operators serving pilgrims and visitors have suffered problems due to the closure, since their earnings depend on it.” However, he added, “Our staff and the local residents remain positive and supportive of the temple’s development for the greater good.”

District Collector Dudi has appealed to devotees and local residents to extend full cooperation to the Temple Trust, district administration, police administration and local authorities during the closure period.

(Swasti Jain is an intern at The Indian Express)

