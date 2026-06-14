90% work at Bhimashankar pilgrimage site to be completed before Kumbh Mela: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

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Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday performed the ritualistic worship of the foundation stone for the newly constructed assembly hall in front of the main temple at Bhimashankar, followed by the hoisting of the “Brahmadhwaja”.
He then inspected the temple premises development and the ‘Heritage Wadi’ project currently underway at the sacred site.
On this occasion, he expressed his satisfaction with the speed and quality of the work.
Fadnavis expressed confidence that about 90 percent of the project work would be completed before the commencement of the Kumbh Mela next year.
MLA Dilip Walse-Patil, Babaji Kale, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, temple trustees, and officials from various departments were present at the event.
Commending the district administration for delivering high-quality work in a short period, Chief Minister Fadnavis said,” “Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga is highly revered across the country. The project launched for the comprehensive development of this pilgrimage site, including the renovation of the original temple’s assembly hall and the development of the surrounding area, is progressing at a very fast pace. Through this development, the entire face of Bhimashankar will be transformed. The plan approved earlier is being implemented effectively.”
He also specifically acknowledged the cooperation provided by the local villagers.
Regarding the ‘Heritage Wadi’ project, he mentioned that about 150 houses are being relocated, and a new village equipped with modern amenities is being built for these citizens nearby.
He stated that this village would not be limited to mere rehabilitation but would also provide a new direction to the local economy.
Significant planning has also been undertaken regarding the transport system in the area. Separate roads for incoming and outgoing traffic are being constructed to prevent congestion, he said.
Electric vehicles will be provided for the convenience of senior citizens. Shops, a bus stand, and other public facilities are being developed in an organized manner. “Interests of both devotees and local businessmen have been considered,” he said.
The Chief Minister said due to all these development works, the number of devotees visiting Bhimashankar in the future will increase five to ten-fold.