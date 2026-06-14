90% work at Bhimashankar pilgrimage site to be completed before Kumbh Mela: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday performed the ritualistic worship of the foundation stone for the newly constructed assembly hall in front of the main temple at Bhimashankar, followed by the hoisting of the “Brahmadhwaja”.

He then inspected the temple premises development and the ‘Heritage Wadi’ project currently underway at the sacred site.

On this occasion, he expressed his satisfaction with the speed and quality of the work.

Fadnavis expressed confidence that about 90 percent of the project work would be completed before the commencement of the Kumbh Mela next year.

MLA Dilip Walse-Patil, Babaji Kale, District Collector Jitendra Dudi, temple trustees, and officials from various departments were present at the event.