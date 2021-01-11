Bhima Koregaon violence: Dalit group demands action against Sambhaji Bhide

MEMBERS OF the Republican Yuva Morcha on Monday demanded action against Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide in the Koregaon Bhima violence case. Claiming that police have excluded Bhide’s name from the chargesheet filed for an offence naming him, Rahul Dambale, leader of Republican Yuva Morcha, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should look into the matter and issue orders to arrest Bhide.

One person was killed and several others left injured in the violence at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, when lakhs of Dalits, mainly from the Ambedkarite Mahar community, gathered at the Jaystambh in Perne village for the 200th commemoration of Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

A day after the violence on January 2, 2018, a Dalit political activist Anita Sawale lodged an FIR against Hindutva leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote at the Pimpri police station, accusing them of instigating violence at the site. The case was later transferred to Shikrapur police station under the Pune Rural Police, in whose jurisdiction the violence took place.

Ekbote was arrested in two cases related to the Bhima Koregaon violence but was later granted bail by the court. Police, however, never arrested Bhide citing lack of evidence. Speaking to the media at a press conference on Monday, Dambale also said even after three years the chargesheet had not been filed in this case. Dambale said his party would also launch a signature campaign seeking justice.

According to police, a chargesheet in one case against Ekbote has been filed, while the proposal seeking prosecution sanction for submitting the chargesheet in another case is pending with the government for the past few months.