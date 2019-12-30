Bhima Koregaon: Preparations on in full swing at Jaystambh after HC nod

Police keep an eye on visitors at Jaystambh on Sunday. (Express photo/Chandan Haygunde) Police keep an eye on visitors at Jaystambh on Sunday. (Express photo/Chandan Haygunde)

Ahead of the 202nd anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, preparations are in full swing at the Jaystambh in Perne village near Koregaon Bhima, where a huge crowd, mainly from the Dalit Ambedkarite community, is expected to visit on January 1.

The Bombay High Court (HC) had on December 19 granted permission to the state government to enter the “disputed land” around the Jaystambh from December 22 to make necessary arrangements for the large crowd visiting the place from December 30 to January 2, 2020.

Jaystambh was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818. Later, the British appointed a soldier, Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar (Malvadkar), who was wounded in the battle, as the caretaker of the Jaystambh on December 13, 1824.

Successors of Jamadar claim that as per the “Sanad” given to Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar by the British government, possession of about 260 acre of awarded land along with the Jaystambh land was given to their family for as long as their “male progeny continues”.

According to the Dalit narrative, 500 Mahar soldiers, who were part of the British Army, defeated the 25,000-strong force of Peshwas (upper caste Brahmins) in the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. So, a huge crowd from the Mahar community turns up on January 1 every year to pay homage at Jaystambh. They believe that Mahar soldiers in the British Army fought a “war for freedom” against alleged casteism of the Peshwas.

However, according to Jamadar, who is from the Maratha community, both British and Peshwa forces comprised of soldiers from different castes and religions and “so the history of the battle should not be distorted and used for making casteist remarks”.

In 2015, a private group ‘Bhima Koregaon Vijay Stambh Saurakshan and Savardhan Samiti’ had written a letter to Rajkumar Badole, the then minister of social justice, alleging that Jamadar family’s name was illegally included on 7/12 extract of Jaystambh land. The Samiti demanded that the Jamadar family’s name be removed from the same and the alleged encroachments be cleared.

Following the letter, the government had initiated action against Jamadar. Honourary Captain Balasaheb Jamadar, a successor of Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar, had then moved a civil court in Pune, seeking an order of permanent injunction to restrain the state government from dispossessing them of the Jaystambh land.

In December 2017, the Pune court passed an order against Jamadar, who then moved the Bombay High Court. The matter is still pending before the high court and the status quo in this case continues. The government had sought permission from the high court to enter the disputed land from December 22 to make arrangements for the January 1 programme.

Justice Nitin Sambre passed an order permitting the government to enter the disputed site between December 22 and January 12, 2020. “I am informed that visitors will be permitted up to January 2, 2020 and rest of the ten days, applicant (state) will have the time to restore and bring land to its original position,” Justice Sambre said.

Captain Jamadar, an ex-army officer, said, “We are co-operating with the police and government officials. Police have covered the Jaystambh area, including our home, and we hope peace is maintained.”

Meanwhile, a few hundred visitors, including political activists, turned up at Jaystambh on Sunday. Armed police guards were deployed around Jaystambh and the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) conducted checks in the area. Besides, police were also deployed at Koregaon Bhima, Vadhu Budruk and Sanaswadi villages and important locations in the area. Violence in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018 had left one person dead and several others injured.

