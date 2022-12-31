Karni Sena demands demolition of Jaystambh, Congress and RPI protest

Ahead of the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which will marked on January 1, Maharashtra Karni Sena member Ajay Sengar has demanded that the government should ban the ‘Shaurya Din’ celebration and ‘demolish the Koregaon Bhima Memorial’ in Perne village.

Sengar, who has written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with his demands, has claimed that the memorial celebrated British victory over Marathas and hence it was “treacherous” to valorise it.

Sengar’s comments have evoked strong reactions from the Dalit community and the Congress. Congress leader Nitin Raut strongly objected to the Karni Sena’s demand and said if it tries to do anything of that sort, it will get a befitting reply. “… Maharashtra is a peaceful state and this type of threat and provocation by some organisations is not good.

The organisation is provoking the Bhim devotees and trying to create a rift in society. If they try to do something they will get a befitting reply,” said Raut.

Sachin Kharat of RPI (Kharat faction) also objected to Sengar’s statement. “He always makes such statements. His demands are completely unjustified and shows he has no knowledge of history. This man should be arrested under the National Security Act for making such statements.”

As per historical records, the ‘Jaystambh’ was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers of the Mahar Regiment who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818.