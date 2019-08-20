Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission: Tehsildar asked to produce records of Sambhaji Maharaj Smarak

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry Monday issued summons to the tehsildar of Shirur taluka to appear in person Tuesday and produce documents regarding the revenue records relating to the Shri Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Smarak in Vadhu Budruk village.

During cross-examination of Rekha Shivale, sarpanch of Vadhu Budruk village, she said she was unable to obtain these revenue records as the talathi was transferred and not available.

The Commission then directed its secretary to summon the tehsildar and produce these revenue records, stating it was “necessary for bringing facts on record relating to the property of Shri Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Smarak”.

When contacted, advocate Ashish Satpute, lawyer for the Commission, said, “The summons has been issued to the tehsildar and he will be present before the Commission on August 20.”

Meanwhile, advocate B G Bansode cross examined Rekha Shivale. Another witness, Ganesh Phadtare, the former deputy sarpanch of Koregaon Bhima village, who played a role in preparing the letter that called for a “bandh” on January 1, 2018 to prevent a law-and-order situation, was also cross examined by advocate Kiran Channe.

The Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired justice J N Patel, was formed by the state government last year to investigate the violence in Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, in which one person died and several others were injured.