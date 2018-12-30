Pune: At Koregaon Bhima, 5,000 cops, 12 SRPF companies

Three days before the 201st anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, Inspector-General of Police Vishwas Nangare-Patil on Saturday urged local residents to visit the Jaystambh, or war memorial, in Perne village “without any hesitation”. The police officer assured that tight security arrangements have been made for the programmes that will be held in the area on January 1 to mark the anniversary of the battle.

At a press conference in Pune on Saturday, Nangare-Patil said 12 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 5,000 police personnel, 1,200 Home Guards and 2,000 volunteers of Samata Sainik Dal would be deployed around the Jaystambh in Perne, Koregaon Bhima, Perne and Vadhu Budruk and adjoining areas on January 1.

Violence had broken out in the area on January 1 this year, when lakhs had gathered to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle, and one person had died and hundreds were injured.

Sandeep Patil, superintendent of Pune Rural Police, who is in-charge of security arrangements for the events on January 1, said compared to last year, the area would see deployment of security forces that were ‘ten times’ larger

He said as a preventive measure, Internet services would be shut down in Koregaon Bhima area on December 31 and January 1.

So far, action has been taken against 45 people from different parts of the state over “objectionable hate messages” on social media about the January 1 gathering, said Patil. Prevention action like warnings and detentions have been taken against more than 700 persons. Over 300 CCTV cameras, 100 video cameras, drones and spy cameras are being used by police to keep a watch on suspicious movements.

Pune Rural Police has also barred the entry of Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, accused of instigating the violence on January 1 this year, as well as artists from the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM) and some others, from entering Koregaon Bhima from December 30 to January 1.

“We have held multiple meetings with villagers in Koregaon Bhima area. There is harmony and people are co-operating with the government and police for preparations for the programme,” said District Collector Naval Kishor Ram.

He said 35 public address centres have been set up and “arrangements have been made, considering 10 lakh people may gather. Arrangements for water, food, medical facilities and security have been made,” he said.