Battle of Koregaon Bhima anniversary: 5,000 cops, 240 CCTV cameras at ‘Jaystambh’ for January 1 event

Nearly 5,000 police personnel would be deployed around the ‘Jaystambh’ and in the surrounding villages for maintaining law and order during the January 1 programme marking the 205th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima. Pune City police have set up 240 CCTV cameras around the ‘Jaystambh’ area, where a few lakh people, mainly the Ambedkarites Dalits, are expected to visit on January 1.

A press release issued by the Pune City police on Wednesday stated that necessary steps have been taken for maintaining law and order during the January 1 programme at Jaystambh, located in Perne village near Koregaon Bhima on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway.

Violence had taken place in the Koregaon Bhima area on January 1, 2018, causing the death of one person and leaving several others injured, when lakhs of visitors had gathered for the 200th commemoration of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

To ensure the safety and security of visitors on January 1, police bandobast has been planned under the charge of the commissioner and joint commissioner of Pune City police. As per the press release, four additional commissioners, 15 deputy commissioners, 21 assistant commissioners, 90 inspectors, 250 assistant and sub-inspectors, 4,000 constabulary, 11 bomb detection and disposal squads (BDDS), six quick response teams (QRTs), five striking forces, 1,000 home guards, eight companies of state reserve police force (SRPF) and personnel from Pune rural police would be deployed in Jaystambh, Koregaon Bhima, Vadhu Budruk and adjoining areas for the January 1 programme.

Coordination meetings have taken place between officials of Pune city police, Pune rural police, Pune district collectorate, Pune Municipal Corporation, Pune Zilla Parishad, state health department, BARTI, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), Food and Drugs Administration and other establishment for effective management of the January 1 programme.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh and officials from police and other departments have paid visits to Jaystambh area to review the arrangements.

PMPML buses would be available at different spots for picking and dropping visitors at Jaystambh, free of charge. Also, 20 huge parking lots have been prepared for visitors to park their two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Advertisement

Along with CCTV cameras, police would be using drones for recording the event at Jaystambh and keeping a watch on the activities going on in the region. Police said five “spotter kit vans” would be deployed for keeping a tab on criminal elements.

As per historical records, the ‘Jaystambh’ was erected by the British government in 1821 in memory of its soldiers who fought against the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 1818. Later, the Britishers had appointed their soldier Kandojibin Gajoji Jamadar (Malvadkar), who was wounded in the Battle of Koregaon Bhima, as the in-charge of the Jaystambh on December 13, 1824. According to the descendants of Jamadar, who are from the Maratha community, both British and Peshwa forces consisted of soldiers from different castes (upper and lower) and religions and so the history of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon “should not be distorted and used for making any casteist remarks”.

Also Read | Officer who probed case deposes before Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission

As per the narrative of Ambedkarite Dalits, a British Army comprising 500 Mahar community soldiers defeated a 25,000 strong force of Peshwas (who were upper caste Brahmins) in the Battle of Koregaon Bhima.

So, lakhs of people mainly from the Ambedkarite Mahar community turn up on January 1 to pay homage at Jaystambh and believe that Mahar soldiers in the British Army fought a “war for freedom” against alleged casteism of the Peshwas.