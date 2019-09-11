Pune: Bhim Army to launch ‘Save Reservation, Save Constitution’ movement

Written by Bushra Satkhed

Advertising

In a bid to counter the ‘Save Merit, Save Nation’ movement started by a group of individuals who are against increasing reservation bracket in the state, Bhim Army’s Bahujan Ekta Mission has decided to launch the ‘Save Reservation, Save Constitution’ programme.

Talking about the ‘Save Merit, Save Nation’ movement, Datta Pol, the head of Pune unit of Bhim Army, said it was aimed at creating an “anti-reservation” environment. “Reservation is our constitutional right… The communities that our society refused to accept for centuries were given equal status and opportunities because of reservations. The pressure that these groups are trying to create on our privilege is wrong,” he said.

Pol said the concept of reservation does not depend on a person’s economic background. It was introduced for those who were treated “unjustly and considered lower in society”, he said. “Baba Saheb Ambedkar established the system of reservation to battle the inequality based on caste and religion,” said Pol.

Advertising

“…The status of the lower castes will remain the same if there are no equal rights given to them,” Pol said, adding, “They want to respect ‘merit’ of the nation, but when the status and level of minorities are standardised with theirs, then only can they compete with one another on merit basis.”

The Bhim Army has organised a meeting on Sunday in Pune to gather all pro-reservation and like-minded people.