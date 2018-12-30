Pune: Denied permission for rally, Bhim Army plans to approach Bombay High Court

AFTER failing to obtain permission for its events in Pune, the Bhim Army has decided to move the Bombay High Court.

The outfit had planned a rally — Bhima Koregaon Sangharsh Mahasabha — in the presence of its chief Chandrashekhar Azad at the SSPMS ground on December 30. It had also planned to organise “interactions” between Azad and students and youths at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on December 31.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham on Saturday told mediapersons that SSPMS ground authorities have denied permission for the rally. He said the police had no role in the permission being denied. Asked what if Bhim Army could hold its gathering without police permission, Venkatesham said, “In that case, we will take action as per the law.”

Datta Pol, the Pune unit chief of Bhim Army, said, “SSPMS ground authorities had granted us permission earlier. But now, because of police pressure, they have denied permission. This is wrong. We had applied for police permission over a month ago. Police have not given us any letter denying permission. Instead, it seems they asked the SSPMS authorities not to allow our event to take place. But the preparations for the event are going on and we are going to approach the high court for permission.”

The SPPU has not yet given permission for the “interaction” between Azad and students on December 31, which the outfit was planning to hold at Aniket canteen.