Every year, the shallow backwaters of the Ujani reservoir near Kumbhargaon and neighbouring villages in Bhigwan, around 100 km from Pune, turn pink between November and April as thousands of greater flamingos arrive in search of food. The annual spectacle draws wildlife photographers, birdwatchers and tourists from across the country, while providing a source of livelihood for local boatmen, safari operators, homestay owners and other tourism-dependent businesses.

This year, however, the flamingos have begun arriving earlier than usual, raising hopes of a revival in tourism after a disappointing previous season. More than 300 greater flamingos had arrived at the Ujani backwaters by the first week of November, with the migration having begun in small flocks as early as the last week of September.

A flock of greater flamingos wades in the shallow backwaters of the Ujani reservoir. (File Photo by Pavan Khengre) A flock of greater flamingos wades in the shallow backwaters of the Ujani reservoir. (File Photo by Pavan Khengre)

Nitin Dole, a resident of Kumbhargaon who operates a bird guide and safari service, said the previous season had witnessed a significantly lower number of flamingos. “We sighted only around 200 to 250 greater flamingos during the entire season last year, which runs from November to April. Even these birds did not settle here for long. They arrived in small flocks of around 30 and flew back within two or three days,” he said.

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“This year, however, they have arrived early. The Ujani reservoir was full, but following the release of water into rivers, the levels in the backwaters have come down. These shallow waters are ideal for flamingos. More than 300 have already arrived by the first week of November,” Dole said.

Explaining the possible reasons behind the early movement of flamingos towards Maharashtra, Abhinav Nair, Senior Project Fellow at the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), said below-normal rainfall in parts of the northern belt could have affected the availability of suitable habitats and food resources for the birds.

“Less than expected rainfall in areas such as Gujarat’s Rann of Kutch and Rajasthan’s Sambhar Lake, coupled with a possible scarcity of resources, could have prompted flamingos to move southwards towards wetlands such as the Ujani reservoir,” Nair said.

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Greater flamingos are known to congregate and feed in large numbers at the Rann of Kutch and Sambhar Lake. Their movement towards Maharashtra, Karnataka and sometimes as far as Tamil Nadu is influenced by the availability of water and food in their northern habitats. As water levels recede and food resources become scarce, they move towards suitable wetlands further south.

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Nair also cautioned that the birds’ movement could change in the coming months depending on water and food availability in Maharashtra. “If drought conditions intensify in Maharashtra, resulting in a scarcity of water and food for flamingos, they may move further southwards,” he told the Indian Express.

While the early arrival has brought some optimism among local tourism operators, the expected increase in tourist footfall is yet to materialise. The previous season had already been disappointing for businesses dependent on birdwatching tourism, and locals are hoping that the early arrival this year will translate into more visitors in the coming weeks.

Sachin Bhoi, a safari tour guide, said the response so far had been lukewarm, with some birdwatchers visiting but the usual family tourists yet to arrive.

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“Families who generally visit and stay here during Diwali are yet to come. We are hopeful that footfall will increase in the coming weeks. The local economy depends heavily on tourism, and with drought conditions affecting agriculture, there is not much hope from agricultural income either,” Bhoi said.