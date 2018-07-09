Bhavani Peth wears a festive look as sea of warkaris make a pit stop

Large number of warkaris make a one-day halt in Pune on Sunday, marked as mukkam (rest) day. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre) Large number of warkaris make a one-day halt in Pune on Sunday, marked as mukkam (rest) day. (Express photo by Pavan Khengre)

(Written by Shivani Deshmukh)

Yellow and saffron coloured flags fluttering vigorously, a sea of warkaris chanting the name of Lord Vitthal, free medical assistance at every corner, water, snacks and beverages being distributed at short distances and a joyous and pious mood high in the air — this is what the city’s Bhavani Peth looked like on Sunday. The narrow lanes in the area were swamped with warkaris who had walked all the way from Alandi and Dehu. The palkhi (palanquin) of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj makes a halt in Bhavani Peth while the Sant Tukaram palkhi stays put in Nana Peth.

One such warkari, Munjaji Kankal, who hails from Nanded, said that arrangements made in Bhavani Peth were satisfying. “It is immensely gratifying to be part of this journey. All the arrangements here are so good. We are provided with continuous supply of medicines and injections for body aches, head aches and other ailments. Food is also being constantly provided. Someone gives us laddoos and candies, the other gives us tea, and the next one gives us some snacks. We walk and eat…all of us are enjoying ourselves.”

Another warkari was all praise for Pune and its residents. “As a warkari, I will never be able to forget the services that the city is providing to us. All the people here have such big hearts. Since we have come to Pune, we have faced no problems and all the Pune residents have made very good arrangements for us. I will pray for the city and its people,” he said.

Another warkari, Hirachand Bhagude from Osmanabad said: “There are moving toilets here and everything, from food to water to our sleeping arrangements, have been taken care of.”

Most of the warkaris seemed content with their journey and stay in Pune, except for a few who were angry with the police for asking them to move aside and make way for the fleet of cars that came along with BJP president Amit Shah. An ambulance was stuck amidst the traffic and crowd.

After an overnight stay, the palanquin will head towards Pandharpur on Monday, leaving behind its traces of faith and energy all along the city.

