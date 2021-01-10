‘Bharosa Cell’: Pune Police initiative to help children, women & the elderly completes 2 years

The Bharosa Cell comprises a helpline for women, children and senior citizens and offers medical facilities to these vulnerable groups.

Formed with the purpose of providing aid and counseling to children, women and the elderly, on January 9, 2019, the ‘Bharosa Cell’ of Pune Police completed two years on Saturday.

A programme to mark the second foundation anniversary of the Bharosa Cell was held on Saturday in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bachchan Singh and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) SM Borate, as per a press release issued by the city police.

The Bharosa Cell comprises a helpline for women, children and senior citizens and offers medical facilities to these vulnerable groups. Facilities such as the rehabilitation of juveniles, a special cell for providing mental health support to children, a temporary residential facility for women undergoing counselling, legal aid regarding domestic violence and attempts to provide immediate assistance to senior citizens in need – with the help of NGOs – are also a part of the initiative.

The ‘Damini Squad’ comprising women cops, referred to as ‘Damini Marshals’, also functions under the Bharosa Cell. Damini Marshals keep a watch on crowded spots, schools, colleges and take action against any miscreants who cause distress to women in public places. In 2020, the Damini Squad took action in 1,219 such incidents.

The women help division of the Bharosa Cell received as many as 2,073 applications in 2020, of which 807 applications were addressed and 800 are still under process. The 1091 helpline number for women also received 940 calls last year.

The senior citizen’s cell received 362 applications in 2020, of which 330 were addressed and 32 are still under process. Further, the 1090 helpline number for senior citizens received 2,693 calls last year. Additionally, the children squad provided counseling to 219 juveniles during personal visits and 503 cases were addressed over the phone in 2020.

Assistant Police Inspectors Sujata Shanme and Swati Kedar, and counselors Prarthana Sadavarte, Meenal Pore, Rashmi Joshi, Leena Patil, Anuja Joshi and Shubhangi Kadam, were among those present on the occasion on Saturday, the release added.

