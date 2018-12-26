Bharatiya Bhasha Samman Yatra: ‘In India, people are embarrassed to speak Hindi now

“English has been so glorified in India that people are embarrassed to speak Hindi now. We need to embrace our mother tongue if we want to be a developed country,” said senior journalist and editor, Vijaykumar Jain on Tuesday.

Jain was speaking at the ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Samman Yatra’ summit held in Pune under the ‘Accept Indian Language’ campaign which comprises a delegation of 500 members. The tour has been organised to press for the demand for a constitutional national language, to declare Hindi and regional languages as state languages, and to recognise India as ‘Bharat’.

The tour will conclude on January 4 – Hindi Divas.

According to Jain, if India has a national bird, animal and currency, then it should also have a national language. “Gandhi said that the nation which does not have a national language, is a silent nation. Today we are mere slaves of English language, wasting most of our time in perfecting English. Instead of embracing our mother tongues, we are looking down on people who cannot speak English,” he added.

The tour will conclude at Jantar Mantar where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan are expected to be present. ens