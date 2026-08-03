Bharat Taxi rolls out in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad: All you need to know about fares

Unlike Ola, Uber and Rapido, where prices fluctuate and can spike sharply during rain, festivals or high-demand periods, Bharat Taxi fares remain fixed through the day. (Image generated using AI)

Commuters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad now have a new ride-hailing option. Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-led, driver-owned cab service, has officially begun operations in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad from last week, offering fixed fares and no surge pricing – even during rain or peak demand.

Bharat Taxi’s rollout in Maharashtra followed a phased approach. Trial runs began in Mumbai on May 25, followed by Pune on June 26, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, and other officials formally launched the service at Navi Mumbai International Airport on July 23.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Mohit Mitra, city head of Bharat Taxi Pune, said that with the trials now complete, commuters across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad can book rides on the platform.